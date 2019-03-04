Xolisa Dhlamini is a lecturer and head of coursework in the Development Finance Centre (DEFIC) at the UCT GSB. Xolisa joins Kieno Kammies on air to speak about how the issue of student accommodation raises questions about the missed opportunity for university funds investing in education.
Investing in student accommodation is important when investing in education
|
How Legal was speed enforcement camera hidden placed behind crash barrier?
|
6 March 2019 8:41 AM
|
What app's should and should not be on your child's smartphone?
|
6 March 2019 8:36 AM
|
Is it legal for employers to force workers to take out medical scheme with only one provider?
|
6 March 2019 8:26 AM
|
6 March 2019 7:58 AM
|
Study of Cape cart horses reveals they reduce poverty and cut carbon emissions
|
6 March 2019 7:39 AM
|
6 March 2019 7:29 AM
|
6 March 2019 7:18 AM
|
6 March 2019 7:08 AM
|
6 March 2019 7:06 AM
|
6 March 2019 6:35 AM