The Kieno Kammies Show

Lion's Head safety issues flagged by hikers following maintenance


SANParks and Beverly Schafer, MEC for Economic Development and Tourism respond to concerns that Lions Head has not been left safer than before it was shut down for weeks of renovation.

How Legal was speed enforcement camera hidden placed behind crash barrier?

6 March 2019 8:41 AM
What app's should and should not be on your child's smartphone?

6 March 2019 8:36 AM
Is it legal for employers to force workers to take out medical scheme with only one provider?

6 March 2019 8:26 AM
The Emirates World View

6 March 2019 7:58 AM
Study of Cape cart horses reveals they reduce poverty and cut carbon emissions

6 March 2019 7:39 AM
Hawks bust ex-Stellies fees boss for R21m fraud

6 March 2019 7:29 AM
Petrol price hike: What it means for you?

6 March 2019 7:18 AM
How healthy is our rainfall pattern looking?

6 March 2019 7:08 AM
The World of Advertising and Creativity

6 March 2019 7:06 AM
Rachel Kolisi cycling 1075km in aid of Meals on Wheels

6 March 2019 6:35 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
3 minors among 5 killed in Durban shooting
While the details remain sketchy, paramedics are on Isleworth Avenue where the incident has taken place.
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports Dept
The union says using race as a criterion for team selection is in direct conflict with the constitution of the country.
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC Budget
The ANC says the Budget is bleak, while the ACDP says it is hopeful services will improve.

