Kieno talks to Robyn Curnow, globally-recognised anchor on CNN. She is currently in Cape Town to attend the Young Presidents Organisation Leadership (YPO) event where she will also be a guest speaker and moderator for some of the sessions.
CNN's Robyn Curnow in Cape Town for YPO leadership event
