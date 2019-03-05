The Kieno Kammies Show

New Eskom team to lead SOE out of the red


Adrian Lackay talks to Kieno about the special 11-man technical team set up this week to drag Eskom back from the brink of collapse.

Backsberg Picnic opening act revealed

7 March 2019 8:53 AM
The conflict in Kasmir explained

7 March 2019 8:44 AM
Cape Town Air Access strives to bring more direct flights to Mother City

7 March 2019 8:32 AM
The Emirates World View

7 March 2019 7:56 AM
French government announces changes to its French Tech Visa

7 March 2019 7:42 AM
President Ramaphosa addresses the 2019 Young President Organisation

7 March 2019 7:30 AM
The 2019 Cape Town Cycle Tour

7 March 2019 7:27 AM
Eskom on the likelihood of load shedding

7 March 2019 7:20 AM
Tech Feature: Set-your-own-price taxi app launches in SA

7 March 2019 6:54 AM
Ster Kinekor's Vision Mission

7 March 2019 6:41 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party support
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party support

The findings of the poll carried out in February, put the ANC’s support at 54.7% nationally, down from the 62.1% it garnered in 2014.
Slain David Webster’s partner 'didn’t object' to parole for his killer
Slain David Webster’s partner 'didn’t object' to parole for his killer

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he personally consulted Maggie Friedman before reaching his decision, which was announced on Thursday.
Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years
Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years

Energy experts say Eskom’s application is short-sighted and reckless, saying it would no longer serve the interests of the economy.
