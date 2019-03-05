The Medical Aid Schemes Council's chief executive, Dr Sipho Kabane, talks about a pact the industry has taken to wipe out fraud and corruption which costs about R30million a year.
Medical scheme's fight against fraud
7 March 2019 8:53 AM
7 March 2019 8:44 AM
7 March 2019 8:32 AM
7 March 2019 7:56 AM
7 March 2019 7:42 AM
7 March 2019 7:30 AM
7 March 2019 7:27 AM
7 March 2019 7:20 AM
7 March 2019 6:54 AM
7 March 2019 6:41 AM