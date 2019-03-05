Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

Kieno Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd about the build-up to the general elections which will be taking place on May 8th 2019. This is the first of a weekly discussion she will be having with Kieno, looking at various aspects and dynamics of the election process.
