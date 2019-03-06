Rachel Kolisi cycling 1075km in aid of Meals on Wheels

Rachel Kolisi is currently cycling 1075km from Kimberley to Cape Town as part of the Meals on Wheels' Extreme Ride for Hunger Cycle Tour. Kieno Kammies chats to her on day 4 of this journey.
