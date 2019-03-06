The Kieno Kammies Show

The World of Advertising and Creativity


Kieno Kammies speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media It's a campaign shared by David Droga of globally acclaimed ad agency Droga5 at Design Indaba (YouTube video where a New York Times reporter reveals that the Mexican government used spyware against government critics and journalists.

Cycling legend to tackle his 41st Cape Cycle Tour

8 March 2019 8:37 AM
Springbok players might be less attractive to northern hemisphere clubs from 2020

8 March 2019 8:32 AM
Electricity price goes up

8 March 2019 8:23 AM
What now for learners at Uitzig school?

8 March 2019 7:48 AM
Cape chamber of commerce slams Nersa tarriff hikes of 9.41%

8 March 2019 7:20 AM
Update on the Bridgiot school water saving programme

8 March 2019 7:14 AM
Cart Horse protection association ensuring cart horses are properly treated

8 March 2019 6:55 AM
TSIBA cycling club's ride for a good cause

8 March 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Alleged former pupil shot after attacking police at Mpumalanga school

8 March 2019 6:26 AM
Backsberg Picnic opening act revealed

7 March 2019 8:53 AM
