Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase talks to Kieno about the arrest of a prominent former Stellenbosch University employee accused of defrauding them of R21million which he allegedly paid to Maties rugby club.
Hawks bust ex-Stellies fees boss for R21m fraud
8 March 2019 8:37 AM
