Photos of a traffic officer parked on a cycle lane and out of view while manning a speed camera which itself is not highly visible is being shared on social media - but is it legal? Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.
How Legal was speed enforcement camera hidden placed behind crash barrier?
8 March 2019 8:37 AM
