Kieno Kammies speaks to Alexis Grosskopf of French South African Tech Labs about recent changes by the French government to their French Tech Visa - which makes it easier for those in the tech arena to find employment at more than 10 000 startups.
French government announces changes to its French Tech Visa
|
11 March 2019 8:23 AM
|
11 March 2019 8:05 AM
|
11 March 2019 7:38 AM
|
11 March 2019 7:24 AM
|
Interactive discussion on The South Africa we all want to live in
|
11 March 2019 7:13 AM
|
11 March 2019 6:57 AM
|
11 March 2019 6:48 AM
|
11 March 2019 6:36 AM
|
8 March 2019 8:37 AM
|
Springbok players might be less attractive to northern hemisphere clubs from 2020
|
8 March 2019 8:32 AM