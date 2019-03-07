The Kieno Kammies Show

Cape Town Air Access strives to bring more direct flights to Mother City


Kieno Kammies speaks to Beverley Schafer, Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities and Tourism abut Cape Town Air Access, which was created to entice more airlines to fly directly into Cape Town, to make the journey easier for international travelers so that they don't have to fly via Johannesburg.

Speed trap legality queried

11 March 2019 8:39 AM
The Emerging economies focus on China

11 March 2019 8:36 AM
How State Security Agency was turned into political weapon

11 March 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - Russia’s Internet Protests

11 March 2019 8:05 AM
Growing the ties between South Africa and France

11 March 2019 7:38 AM
Ethiopian Airlines crash update

11 March 2019 7:24 AM
Interactive discussion on The South Africa we all want to live in

11 March 2019 7:13 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2019 wrap

11 March 2019 6:57 AM
Rising Star Awards 2019

11 March 2019 6:48 AM
Barbs Wire: Jacob Zuma's Sunday tweet about SSA claims

11 March 2019 6:36 AM
EWN Headlines
State drops charges against one of suspects in Thoriso Themane murder
State drops charges against one of suspects in Thoriso Themane murder

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the State has withdrawn charges against one of three adults arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane due to insufficient evidence.
Eskom pre-payment to Tegeta unauthorised abnormally, commission hears
Eskom pre-payment to Tegeta unauthorised abnormally, commission hears

The power utility’s official Gert Opperman is concluding his testimony at the inquiry in Parktown.

SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says minister
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says minister

Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba reacts to the findings of the high-level review panel into the State Security Agency.
