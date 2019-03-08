Philip Burhmann, the School Operations Manager at Bridgiot, talks to Kieno about how many schools in the Western Cape will continue with the Smart Water Meter Challenge launched in 2017.
Update on the Bridgiot school water saving programme
|
12 March 2019 8:33 AM
|
12 March 2019 8:27 AM
|
12 March 2019 7:56 AM
|
How Netball World Cup can revitalise Good Hope Centre precinct
|
12 March 2019 7:46 AM
|
Your garden may now be irrigated using water efficient methods
|
12 March 2019 7:27 AM
|
Africa Trust Fund started by UCT GSB graduate to empower female entrepreneurs
|
12 March 2019 7:09 AM
|
12 March 2019 7:00 AM
|
12 March 2019 6:52 AM
|
Barbs Wire - The jaguar who attacked a woman taking a selfie will live
|
12 March 2019 6:48 AM
|
11 March 2019 8:39 AM