Kieno Kammies speaks to Christine Williams of NPO MyDunoon and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer about the recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal regarding the intended closure of Uitzig High School in Ravensmead.
What now for learners at Uitzig school?
|
12 March 2019 8:33 AM
|
12 March 2019 8:27 AM
|
12 March 2019 7:56 AM
|
How Netball World Cup can revitalise Good Hope Centre precinct
|
12 March 2019 7:46 AM
|
Your garden may now be irrigated using water efficient methods
|
12 March 2019 7:27 AM
|
Africa Trust Fund started by UCT GSB graduate to empower female entrepreneurs
|
12 March 2019 7:09 AM
|
12 March 2019 7:00 AM
|
12 March 2019 6:52 AM
|
Barbs Wire - The jaguar who attacked a woman taking a selfie will live
|
12 March 2019 6:48 AM
|
11 March 2019 8:39 AM