Kieno Kammies speaks to SARU President Mark Alexander about World Rugby's Regulation 9, which will be enforced from 2020 and will see clubs having to release Springbok players for international duty for 14 weeks a year.
Springbok players might be less attractive to northern hemisphere clubs from 2020
11 March 2019 8:39 AM
11 March 2019 8:36 AM
11 March 2019 8:23 AM
11 March 2019 8:05 AM
11 March 2019 7:38 AM
11 March 2019 7:24 AM
Interactive discussion on The South Africa we all want to live in
11 March 2019 7:13 AM
11 March 2019 6:57 AM
11 March 2019 6:48 AM
11 March 2019 6:36 AM