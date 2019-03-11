The Kieno Kammies Show

Interactive discussion on The South Africa we all want to live in


Lorenzo Davids, CEO of Community Chest, talks to Kieno about a special summit for NGOs to answer crucial questions like, how they can change the way they operate in order to best serve society and the community around them.

Trend Spotting with Mind of a Fox

Trend Spotting with Mind of a Fox

13 March 2019 8:34 AM
South African doctor killed in airstrike in Syria

South African doctor killed in airstrike in Syria

13 March 2019 8:25 AM
The Emirate World View

The Emirate World View

13 March 2019 8:03 AM
How does Boeing recover from Ethiopian Airline tragedy

How does Boeing recover from Ethiopian Airline tragedy

13 March 2019 7:57 AM
Relative of victim in Ethiopian Airlines crash speaks

Relative of victim in Ethiopian Airlines crash speaks

13 March 2019 7:28 AM
Outlaw taxis in Hout Bay and Llandudno

Outlaw taxis in Hout Bay and Llandudno

13 March 2019 7:12 AM
Reebok - are making a comeback after a 5-year absence.

Reebok - are making a comeback after a 5-year absence.

13 March 2019 7:00 AM
The Counselling Hub offering low-cost mental health services

The Counselling Hub offering low-cost mental health services

13 March 2019 6:53 AM
Barbs Wire: SA diver swallowed and spat out by a whale near Port Elizabeth

Barbs Wire: SA diver swallowed and spat out by a whale near Port Elizabeth

13 March 2019 6:45 AM
Update on Lion's Head "upgrades"

Update on Lion's Head "upgrades"

12 March 2019 8:33 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
EWN Headlines
'At least 10 children' trapped in collapsed Lagos building: rescue team
'At least 10 children' trapped in collapsed Lagos building: rescue team

'At least 10 children' are inside the building and are 'thought to be alive,' said the rescuer, who gave his name as Derin.
Gugu Ncube arrested in Pretoria for staging naked protest
Gugu Ncube arrested in Pretoria for staging naked protest

Gugu Ncube, the daughter of MDC deputy president Welshman Ncube, said she was stripped of her dignity after she reported a sexual harassment case against her Unisa boss.
Sitole: Crime Intelligence is not captured
Sitole: Crime Intelligence is not captured

MPs on Wednesday raised concerns over the police’s Crime Intelligence unit’s methods and whether they are legal.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us