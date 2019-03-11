Interactive discussion on The South Africa we all want to live in

Lorenzo Davids, CEO of Community Chest, talks to Kieno about a special summit for NGOs to answer crucial questions like, how they can change the way they operate in order to best serve society and the community around them.
