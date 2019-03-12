The Kieno Kammies Show

Sxuirrel your goods away the modern way


Kieno Kammies speaks to MJ Dippenaar of Sxuirrel - a peer-to-peer platform for finding storage space.

CoCT Richard Bosman confirms murder of Uber driver

CoCT Richard Bosman confirms murder of Uber driver

14 March 2019 9:14 AM
Caller Sam described murdered Brooklyn Uber driver as a wonderful man

Caller Sam described murdered Brooklyn Uber driver as a wonderful man

14 March 2019 9:04 AM
Engen do their part to dispel gender stereotypes

Engen do their part to dispel gender stereotypes

14 March 2019 8:53 AM
The Emerging economies focus on Russia

The Emerging economies focus on Russia

14 March 2019 8:46 AM
South Africans in Syria - what do we know?

South Africans in Syria - what do we know?

14 March 2019 8:19 AM
The Emirate World View

The Emirate World View

14 March 2019 7:57 AM
Beautiful News founder gets award from the Queen

Beautiful News founder gets award from the Queen

14 March 2019 7:51 AM
Cutting red tape to help business

Cutting red tape to help business

14 March 2019 7:47 AM
Cape immigration lawyer, wife, and employee arrested for fraud and corruption

Cape immigration lawyer, wife, and employee arrested for fraud and corruption

14 March 2019 7:20 AM
Group 5 where did it all begin and where are they now?

Group 5 where did it all begin and where are they now?

14 March 2019 7:05 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
EWN Headlines
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidates
DA at odds with ANC over SABC board candidates

The DA has accused the governing party of refusing to budge and coming up with people that only the ANC want on the board.
Zondo grants Van Rooyen permission to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile
Zondo grants Van Rooyen permission to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile

Van Rooyen has also been granted an application to give evidence before the state capture commission.
Ethiopian Airlines 'has flown' black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris
Ethiopian Airlines 'has flown' black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris

Ethiopia said it does not have the equipment to process the data and Germany said it would not analyse the boxes as it was unable to read the software used by Boeing.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us