The Kieno Kammies Show

How Netball World Cup can revitalise Good Hope centre precinct


Kieno talks to Geoff Jacobs, the new President  of the Cape Chamber of Commerce, about what the 2023 Netball World Cup could mean for the revitalisation of the Good Hope Centre and the surrounding area.

CoCT Richard Bosman confirms murder of Uber driver

14 March 2019 9:14 AM
Caller Sam described murdered Brooklyn Uber driver as a wonderful man

14 March 2019 9:04 AM
Engen do their part to dispel gender stereotypes

14 March 2019 8:53 AM
The Emerging economies focus on Russia

14 March 2019 8:46 AM
South Africans in Syria - what do we know?

14 March 2019 8:19 AM
The Emirate World View

14 March 2019 7:57 AM
Beautiful News founder gets award from the Queen

14 March 2019 7:51 AM
Cutting red tape to help business

14 March 2019 7:47 AM
Cape immigration lawyer, wife, and employee arrested for fraud and corruption

14 March 2019 7:20 AM
Group 5 where did it all begin and where are they now?

14 March 2019 7:05 AM
EWN Headlines
Bosasa’s request to overturn liquidation granted
Bosasa’s request to overturn liquidation granted

The directors of African Global Holdings, formerly know as Bosasa, argued that they were ill-advised and did not properly read the documentation before signing off on it.
Another witness places Rob Packham on scene where wife’s body was found
Another witness places Rob Packham on scene where wife’s body was found

The Constantia businessman is accused of killing Gill Packham in February 2018.
Faith Mazibuko apologises after audio emerges exposing threats to staff
Faith Mazibuko apologises after audio emerges exposing threats to staff

In a statement, Mazibuko she says that after deep personal reflections she apologises for the tone and the improper language she used towards her head of department and chief financial officer in the meeting.
