Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

Kieno Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd about the build-up to the general elections which will be taking place on May 8th 2019. This week the focus is on coalition politics and which parties may cosy up to each other after the results are in.
