The Kieno Kammies Show

How does Boeing recover from Ethiopian Airline tragedy


Time for the 10th Cape Town Carnival

Time for the 10th Cape Town Carnival

15 March 2019 8:33 AM
Get ready for first ever Mother City comedy festival

Get ready for first ever Mother City comedy festival

15 March 2019 8:29 AM
Bosasa's request to overturn liquidation granted

Bosasa's request to overturn liquidation granted

15 March 2019 8:18 AM
The Emirates World View

The Emirates World View

15 March 2019 7:57 AM
17 knife attacks at Cape schools in three months

17 knife attacks at Cape schools in three months

15 March 2019 7:42 AM
New Zealand shooting: what we know so far

New Zealand shooting: what we know so far

15 March 2019 7:18 AM
What are the chances you will get munched by a whale?

What are the chances you will get munched by a whale?

15 March 2019 7:03 AM
Adult fans of LEGO share their creative passion with fellow fans

Adult fans of LEGO share their creative passion with fellow fans

15 March 2019 6:52 AM
Up-cycling of old sails and billboards nets Design Foundation Award

Up-cycling of old sails and billboards nets Design Foundation Award

15 March 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire: Mmusi takes it on the chin, drinks Woolies water and gets '4/10' right

Barbs Wire: Mmusi takes it on the chin, drinks Woolies water and gets '4/10' right

15 March 2019 6:22 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20
Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20

The Lagos State Health Commissioner says 45 others survived.
Sans Souci teacher who slapped learner to return to work
Sans Souci teacher who slapped learner to return to work

The school governing body has decided to give Clarisa Venter a fine and a warning.
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists

The ANC said young people represent 20% of the 200 candidates on its list, adding they will bring new energy and ideas to Parliament.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us