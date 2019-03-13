The Kieno Kammies Show

The Emirate World View


Grounded Jets Boeing’s 737 Max 8 has been suspended across the world. Chinese detention camps Beijing insists they’re “training centres. To Brexit or not to Brexit Theresa May’s lost a 2nd vote on her deal. The Michael Jackson row over posters declaring him innocent of child abuse.

Time for the 10th Cape Town Carnival

15 March 2019 8:33 AM
Get ready for first ever Mother City comedy festival

15 March 2019 8:29 AM
Bosasa's request to overturn liquidation granted

15 March 2019 8:18 AM
The Emirates World View

15 March 2019 7:57 AM
17 knife attacks at Cape schools in three months

15 March 2019 7:42 AM
New Zealand shooting: what we know so far

15 March 2019 7:18 AM
What are the chances you will get munched by a whale?

15 March 2019 7:03 AM
Adult fans of LEGO share their creative passion with fellow fans

15 March 2019 6:52 AM
Up-cycling of old sails and billboards nets Design Foundation Award

15 March 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire: Mmusi takes it on the chin, drinks Woolies water and gets '4/10' right

15 March 2019 6:22 AM
