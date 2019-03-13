South African doctor killed in airstrike in Syria

13 March 2019 8:25 AM

Dr Feroz Ganchi, a South African doctor, has been killed in an airstrike in Syria where he was working. Kieno speaks to lawyer Yousha Tayob, who has been approached to assist Dr Ganchi's family in returning to South Africa. And Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers, reflects on the doctor's good work and the threat to health care workers in Syria.