Kieno speaks to Joe Emilio, MD of the Comedy Cartel, about the fundraiser for the Jenna Lowe Trust happening at the Famous Bean on Thursday. The late Jenna Lowe championed the cause of organ donation with her "GetMeTo21 campaign" after she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension.
Comedy Cartel fundraiser for Jenna Lowe Trust
