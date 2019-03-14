The Kieno Kammies Show

Comedy Cartel fundraiser for Jenna Lowe Trust


Kieno speaks to Joe Emilio, MD of the Comedy Cartel, about the fundraiser for the Jenna Lowe Trust happening at the Famous Bean on Thursday. The late Jenna Lowe championed the cause of organ donation with her "GetMeTo21 campaign" after she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension.

Seeking compensation for Medical negligence and misdiagnosis

Seeking compensation for Medical negligence and misdiagnosis

20 March 2019 8:37 AM
Cell C launch Facebook Express Wi-Fi

Cell C launch Facebook Express Wi-Fi

20 March 2019 8:33 AM
One year since Jacob Zuma charges reinstated

One year since Jacob Zuma charges reinstated

20 March 2019 8:26 AM
The Emirates World View

The Emirates World View

20 March 2019 8:14 AM
Barbs Wire - Science says hip-hop makes cheese taste better

Barbs Wire - Science says hip-hop makes cheese taste better

20 March 2019 8:09 AM
The world of advertising

The world of advertising

20 March 2019 8:05 AM
Loadshedding's economic impact on SA

Loadshedding's economic impact on SA

20 March 2019 8:01 AM
Where are the flamingos now ?

Where are the flamingos now ?

20 March 2019 7:57 AM
Loadshedding latest

Loadshedding latest

20 March 2019 7:51 AM
The new political party in SA - The ZACP Capitalist Party of South Africa

The new political party in SA - The ZACP Capitalist Party of South Africa

19 March 2019 8:33 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi said in a televised statement on Tuesday that the cyclone had killed more than 200 people in Mozambique but that more bodies were still being discovered.
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses

Eskom and government say there’s no quick fix to the country's electricity issues, with months of load shedding still expected.
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss

In accordance with the Icasa Act, a councillor who is convicted of a crime, including fraud, is disqualified from holding office.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us