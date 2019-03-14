Kieno Kammies speaks to Hawks Western Cape Spokesperson Capt. Philani Nkwalase about the arrest of prominent Cape Town immigration lawyer Craig Smith, his wife, and employee, for fraud, forgery, racketeering, incitement, uttering, and money laundering.
Cape immigration lawyer, wife, and employee arrested for fraud and corruption
