The Kieno Kammies Show

Beautiful News founder gets award from the Queen


At 7:25, Adrian Steirn, seasoned photographer and founder of Beautiful News talks about having the Points of Light award bestowed on him by the Queen.

Seeking compensation for Medical negligence and misdiagnosis

20 March 2019 8:37 AM
Cell C launch Facebook Express Wi-Fi

20 March 2019 8:33 AM
One year since Jacob Zuma charges reinstated

20 March 2019 8:26 AM
The Emirates World View

20 March 2019 8:14 AM
Barbs Wire - Science says hip-hop makes cheese taste better

20 March 2019 8:09 AM
The world of advertising

20 March 2019 8:05 AM
Loadshedding's economic impact on SA

20 March 2019 8:01 AM
Where are the flamingos now ?

20 March 2019 7:57 AM
Loadshedding latest

20 March 2019 7:51 AM
The new political party in SA - The ZACP Capitalist Party of South Africa

19 March 2019 8:33 AM
