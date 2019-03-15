What are the chances you will get munched by a whale?

Two Oceans Aquarium curator, Maryke Musson, speaks to Kieno about the likelihood of someone being swallowed by a whale, following an incident where a diver ended up in the jaws of a Bryde's whale before being spat out.
