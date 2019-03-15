The Kieno Kammies Show

Bosasa's request to overturn liquidation granted


Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha, deputy editor of the Financial Mail, on the big stories this week in the financial sector.

Our right to IT security and online protection in the digital age

21 March 2019 8:39 AM
The Emerging economies focus on India

21 March 2019 8:29 AM
Southern Africa's Rural Womens Assembly on Cyclone Idai

21 March 2019 8:24 AM
Load shedding will hit data prices, cellphone companies warn

21 March 2019 7:41 AM
SA Chinese community challenges anti-Chinese hate speech in Equality Court

21 March 2019 7:32 AM
President rubber stamps rebirth of Scorpions-type unit

21 March 2019 7:22 AM
From cattle herder to ceramics entrepreneur

21 March 2019 7:10 AM
Future Farmers expands to Western Cape after winning international prize

21 March 2019 6:58 AM
Ubuntu Football Academy needs your help

21 March 2019 6:47 AM
Seeking compensation for Medical negligence and misdiagnosis

20 March 2019 8:37 AM
EWN Headlines
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day

On 21 March, South Africa commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, where 69 people were killed and 180 injured when police opened fire on protesters who were burning their passbooks which restricted the movement of black people, at the Sharpeville Police Station. Political leaders took the stage at various venues to mark the day.
Ethiopia crash captain did not train on airline's MAX simulator - source
Ethiopia crash captain did not train on airline's MAX simulator - source

Captain Yared Getachew, 29, was due for refresher training at the end of March, his colleague told Reuters, two months after Ethiopian Airlines had received one of the first such simulators being distributed.
Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed
Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed

Police found the 29-year-old woman's body buried in a hole under her brother's bed in a shack in Bloekombos earlier this week.
