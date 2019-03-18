The Kieno Kammies Show

Why SMMEs need to increase their financial literacy


Africa Melane speaks to Prof Mark Graham Associate Professor at Graduate School of Business talking about the importance of SMMEs arming themselves with a basic level of financial literacy, particularly during these tough economic times.

Armed Robberies on Golden Arrow Buses-Follow Up

Armed Robberies on Golden Arrow Buses-Follow Up

29 March 2019 10:13 AM
Jeremy Loops talks new music and world tour

Jeremy Loops talks new music and world tour

29 March 2019 8:48 AM
South Africa have a date with destiny the Mood'y

South Africa have a date with destiny the Mood'y

29 March 2019 8:21 AM
The Emirates World View

The Emirates World View

29 March 2019 7:58 AM
Farm Evictions Crisis-Western Cape

Farm Evictions Crisis-Western Cape

29 March 2019 7:51 AM
Load shedding costs Netcare millions

Load shedding costs Netcare millions

29 March 2019 7:23 AM
SME fund launched by Pres Ramaphosa

SME fund launched by Pres Ramaphosa

29 March 2019 7:10 AM
Barbs' Wire - Levi's boss hasn't washed his jeans in 10 years

Barbs' Wire - Levi's boss hasn't washed his jeans in 10 years

29 March 2019 7:05 AM
Frank Solomon's Sentinel Ocean Alliance helping Hout Bay's underprivileged youth

Frank Solomon's Sentinel Ocean Alliance helping Hout Bay's underprivileged youth

29 March 2019 7:03 AM
Hunt is on for Africa's next big entrepreneur

Hunt is on for Africa's next big entrepreneur

29 March 2019 6:59 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump’s latest tweets ramp up the tension between the neighbours, putting a specific timeframe to his repeated threats to shut the border.
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top six
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top six

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says President Cyril Ramaphosa could be implicated given that he formed part of the top six at the time.
Police say more arrests possible in Kulani Mathebula murder case
Police say more arrests possible in Kulani Mathebula murder case

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the killing.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us