Back in the dark Eish-Kom rolling blackouts continue across the country


Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's spokesperson Adrian Lackay joined Africa Melane on air to discuss the Pravin Gordhan's meeting with the Eskom board.

Armed Robberies on Golden Arrow Buses-Follow Up

29 March 2019 10:13 AM
Jeremy Loops talks new music and world tour

29 March 2019 8:48 AM
South Africa have a date with destiny the Mood'y

29 March 2019 8:21 AM
The Emirates World View

29 March 2019 7:58 AM
Farm Evictions Crisis-Western Cape

29 March 2019 7:51 AM
Load shedding costs Netcare millions

29 March 2019 7:23 AM
SME fund launched by Pres Ramaphosa

29 March 2019 7:10 AM
Barbs' Wire - Levi's boss hasn't washed his jeans in 10 years

29 March 2019 7:05 AM
Frank Solomon's Sentinel Ocean Alliance helping Hout Bay's underprivileged youth

29 March 2019 7:03 AM
Hunt is on for Africa's next big entrepreneur

29 March 2019 6:59 AM
EWN Headlines
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowd
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowd

DA leader Mmusi told supporters at a rally in Kimberley that Ramaphosa’s son was just like former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane because they both benefited from being part of the inner circle.
ANC in Knysna to continue supporting 42 arrested for violent protests
ANC in Knysna to continue supporting 42 arrested for violent protests

The residents were handcuffed in the Knysna CBD last week after staging a violent protest at the start of the trial of those accused of killing ANC councillor Victor Molosi.
Cele orders WC police to shut down illegal shebeens in 48 hours
Cele orders WC police to shut down illegal shebeens in 48 hours

Police minister Bheki Cele slammed shebeens as major enablers of crime and called for stricter laws that will clamp down on under-age drinking.
