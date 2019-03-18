Africa Melane speaks to Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya. International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appealed to South African NGOs, companies and individuals to make donations towards humanitarian aid for the people of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai.
Appeal for SA to donate towards flood relief in neighbouring countries
|
29 March 2019 10:13 AM
|
29 March 2019 8:48 AM
|
29 March 2019 8:21 AM
|
29 March 2019 7:58 AM
|
29 March 2019 7:51 AM
|
29 March 2019 7:23 AM
|
29 March 2019 7:10 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - Levi's boss hasn't washed his jeans in 10 years
|
29 March 2019 7:05 AM
|
Frank Solomon's Sentinel Ocean Alliance helping Hout Bay's underprivileged youth
|
29 March 2019 7:03 AM
|
29 March 2019 6:59 AM