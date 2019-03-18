The Kieno Kammies Show

ANC KZN confirms Harry Gwala mayor arrested


The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed its former deputy secretary and Harry Gwala Executive Mayor Mluleki Ndobe has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa. Africa Melane speaks to EWN reporter Ziyanda Ngobo regarding this.

Armed Robberies on Golden Arrow Buses-Follow Up

29 March 2019 10:13 AM
Jeremy Loops talks new music and world tour

29 March 2019 8:48 AM
South Africa have a date with destiny the Mood'y

29 March 2019 8:21 AM
The Emirates World View

29 March 2019 7:58 AM
Farm Evictions Crisis-Western Cape

29 March 2019 7:51 AM
Load shedding costs Netcare millions

29 March 2019 7:23 AM
SME fund launched by Pres Ramaphosa

29 March 2019 7:10 AM
Barbs' Wire - Levi's boss hasn't washed his jeans in 10 years

29 March 2019 7:05 AM
Frank Solomon's Sentinel Ocean Alliance helping Hout Bay's underprivileged youth

29 March 2019 7:03 AM
Hunt is on for Africa's next big entrepreneur

29 March 2019 6:59 AM
EWN Headlines
Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby
Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby

It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane shopping centre who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hike
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hike

Economists have warned that fuel price and electricity tariff increases are likely to create fertile conditions for investor uncertainty.
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking

Cope said the incident at Goedemoed prison should be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.
