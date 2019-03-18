The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed its former deputy secretary and Harry Gwala Executive Mayor Mluleki Ndobe has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa. Africa Melane speaks to EWN reporter Ziyanda Ngobo regarding this.
ANC KZN confirms Harry Gwala mayor arrested
