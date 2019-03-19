The Kieno Kammies Show

Cape Epic


Kieno talks to Jeff Ayliff about how riders coped with Stage One of the Absa Cape Epic. On Tuesday riders take on the challenging Stage Two of this internationally renowned mountain biking challenge.

The Emerging economies focus on Brazil

1 April 2019 9:36 AM
The World View

1 April 2019 7:58 AM
Hout Bay shooting

1 April 2019 7:45 AM
Western Cape farm evictions follow up

1 April 2019 7:40 AM
Japan mandates that all university students do a basic AI course

1 April 2019 7:34 AM
Gangster State Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture

1 April 2019 7:20 AM
After school holidays weekend traffic wrap

1 April 2019 7:10 AM
South Africa needs their own ‘Green New Deal

1 April 2019 6:57 AM
Local cricket stars shine internationally

1 April 2019 6:49 AM
Barbs Wire - Canadians aren't cooking frozen breaded chicken properly

1 April 2019 6:47 AM
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm

Five children were among the dead, the home ministry said, as rescuers battled to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown

The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son admitted that Bosasa paid his company Blue Crane Capital the money as part of a business deal, which he now regrets.
