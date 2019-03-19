Kieno Kammies speaks to Werner de Klerk, director of Kitchene - about the noticeable shift towards gas-powered stoves thanks to load shedding and higher electricity tariffs.
More households installing gas stoves due to load shedding and tariff hikes
