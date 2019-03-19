Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

Kieno Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd about the build-up to the general elections which will be taking place in May 2019. This week the focus is on the party lists that many seem to very pre-occupied with, especially the ANC's top ten.
