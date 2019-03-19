The Kieno Kammies Show

The new political party in SA - The ZACP Capitalist Party of South Africa


Founder member and chair of the ZACP – Capitalist Party of South Africa, Kanthan Pillay, talks to Kieno about why they have just launched a new party and what they hope to acheive.

The Emerging economies focus on Brazil

The Emerging economies focus on Brazil

1 April 2019 9:36 AM
The World View

The World View

1 April 2019 7:58 AM
Hout Bay shooting

Hout Bay shooting

1 April 2019 7:45 AM
Western Cape farm evictions follow up

Western Cape farm evictions follow up

1 April 2019 7:40 AM
Japan mandates that all university students do a basic AI course

Japan mandates that all university students do a basic AI course

1 April 2019 7:34 AM
Gangster State Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture

Gangster State Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture

1 April 2019 7:20 AM
After school holidays weekend traffic wrap

After school holidays weekend traffic wrap

1 April 2019 7:10 AM
South Africa needs their own ‘Green New Deal

South Africa needs their own ‘Green New Deal

1 April 2019 6:57 AM
Local cricket stars shine internationally

Local cricket stars shine internationally

1 April 2019 6:49 AM
Barbs Wire - Canadians aren't cooking frozen breaded chicken properly

Barbs Wire - Canadians aren't cooking frozen breaded chicken properly

1 April 2019 6:47 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Load shedding, increase in Sars refunds impacted revenue collection - Kingon
Load shedding, increase in Sars refunds impacted revenue collection - Kingon

He announced Sars collected about R1.28 trillion for the 2018/2019 year missing its target by almost R15 billion.
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May

Julius Malema addressed a packed Philippi Stadium over the weekend during the party’s provincial manifesto rally.
Zim boy (12) dies of cancer after being reunited with parents in SA
Zim boy (12) dies of cancer after being reunited with parents in SA

Allan Chada has been fighting leukaemia since he was diagnosed in May last year but died on Friday evening.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us