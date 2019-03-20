The Kieno Kammies Show

One year since Jacob Zuma charges reinstated


TisoBlackStar's investigative journalist, Karyn Maughan, reflects on a year since charges against former President Jacob Zuma were reinstated by the NPA, relating to 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

All you need to know about Dagga Party

2 April 2019 8:36 AM
Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

2 April 2019 8:26 AM
The World View

2 April 2019 7:53 AM
Open Access workshop in Langa empowers locals

2 April 2019 7:38 AM
MEC Grant on the Hout Bay shootings

2 April 2019 7:32 AM
Province aims to secure Cape coastline

2 April 2019 7:20 AM
South African team takes home international gaming award

2 April 2019 7:11 AM
Cannabis Expo set to showcase versatility of the plant

2 April 2019 7:08 AM
Meet the Beach Co-Op - the ones behind colourful mural at St James tidal pool

2 April 2019 7:00 AM
Barbs' Wire - The Cure's Robert Smith goes viral with deadpan interview

2 April 2019 6:58 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Grant payments delayed for EC Sassa beneficiaries after armed robbery
Grant payments delayed for EC Sassa beneficiaries after armed robbery

It is alleged three unknown men entered the Post Office and went to the two security guards.
Andile Ramaphosa hires law firm to review business relationships
Andile Ramaphosa hires law firm to review business relationships

It appeared the move may be an attempt to come clean after he recently admitted to receiving R2 million in a deal with the company formerly known as Bosasa.
Andile Lungisa loses appeal against conviction for DA councillor assault
Andile Lungisa loses appeal against conviction for DA councillor assault

The ANC councillor had approached the High Court after he was sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting Rayno Kayser during a council meeting in 2016.
