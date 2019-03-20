TisoBlackStar's investigative journalist, Karyn Maughan, reflects on a year since charges against former President Jacob Zuma were reinstated by the NPA, relating to 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
One year since Jacob Zuma charges reinstated
