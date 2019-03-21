The Kieno Kammies Show

Future Farmers expands to Western Cape after winning international prize


Judy Stewart, founder of the Future Farmers Foundation, talks to Pippa Hudson about how they are mentoring the next generation of farmers, as well as how their KZN-based programme has now expanded to the Western Cape.

South Africa's Trellidor rated strongest in world by a UK standards body

3 April 2019 8:37 AM
Expert says DA's energy plan not realistic

3 April 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - Global warming in Canada

3 April 2019 7:52 AM
Could the flu vaccine save you a few?

3 April 2019 7:41 AM
Sanef reaction to Jessie Duarte's verbal attack on eNCA journalist

3 April 2019 7:27 AM
CiTi is searching for candidates for their Women in Business programme

3 April 2019 7:11 AM
The World of Advertising: Burger King for 'The Impossible' burger

3 April 2019 7:08 AM
Peace Ambassadors graduate today

3 April 2019 7:03 AM
Barbs Wire - Justin Bieber's April fools' pregnancy joke draws backlash

3 April 2019 7:01 AM
All you need to know about Dagga Party

2 April 2019 8:36 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journo

During a press briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday, eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko was severely reprimanded by the ANC deputy secretary-general who said he thought he was ‘the lord of the media.’
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed

Moody's said it expects South Africa's credit profile to remain in line with those of other BAA3-rated sovereign nations.
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son

DA leader Mmusi Maimane filed the application to have the President Ramaphosa's declaration of interests disclosed after it emerged that the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa had business ties to a company which did business with Eskom.
