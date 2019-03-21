Pippa Hudson talks to entrepreneur Andile Dyalvane about his journey from an Eastern Cape cattle herder, to now running his own ceramics studio, famous for their once off pieces of authentically African creations. Andile is also now the face of Brand SA's uplifting advertising campaign.
From cattle herder to ceramics entrepreneur
