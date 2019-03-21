President rubber stamps rebirth of Scorpions-type unit

Stellenbosch University's political analyst, Prof. Ntsikilelo Breakfast talks to Pippa Hudson about the new investigative directorate which has been set up in the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions. Their aim will be to investigate high profile crimes emerging from a string of corruption busting commissions currently underway.
