Erwin Pon, chairperson of the Chinese Association Gauteng, talks to Pippa Hudson about why they are heading to court to oppose horrific hate speech directed at members of the Chinese community in South Africa.
SA Chinese community challenges anti-Chinese hate speech in Equality Court
|
South Africa's Trellidor rated strongest in world by a UK standards body
|
3 April 2019 8:37 AM
|
3 April 2019 8:28 AM
|
3 April 2019 7:52 AM
|
3 April 2019 7:41 AM
|
Sanef reaction to Jessie Duarte's verbal attack on eNCA journalist
|
3 April 2019 7:27 AM
|
CiTi is searching for candidates for their Women in Business programme
|
3 April 2019 7:11 AM
|
The World of Advertising: Burger King for 'The Impossible' burger
|
3 April 2019 7:08 AM
|
3 April 2019 7:03 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Justin Bieber's April fools' pregnancy joke draws backlash
|
3 April 2019 7:01 AM
|
2 April 2019 8:36 AM