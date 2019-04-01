Kieno speaks to Ashraf Allie, Chairperson of Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club about how their initiative to help Cape Flats kids, has inspired Devon Cricket Board and Arundel Cricket Foundation to invite them to the UK, where they will play 5 matches and hope to watch two ICC Cricket World Cup games, one which includes the Proteas.
Local community cricket stars hope to shine internationally
