CiTi is searching for candidates for their Women in Business programme


Marietjie Engelbrecht, CiTi’s head of communication, joins Kieno Kammies on air to talk about CiTi's mission to source self-starter women in business. CiTi is giving women the chance to get ahead in the game during its free 10-week programme.

Report shows that SA households lost nearly half a trillion rand of wealth in 2018

17 April 2019 8:33 AM
Wall sockets with integrated USB charging outlets will need switches

17 April 2019 8:30 AM
Is the Department of Home Affairs making progress in getting back online?

17 April 2019 8:03 AM
The World View - The Notre Dame Aftermath

17 April 2019 7:51 AM
Sam Smith stops Cape Town performance after 45 minutes due to voice strain

17 April 2019 7:45 AM
What is behind the spate of husbands killing their wives?

17 April 2019 7:29 AM
Teaching youngsters to make a living out of music

17 April 2019 7:04 AM
50 consecutive ultra-marathons in 50 days

17 April 2019 6:58 AM
The World of Advertising - Uber has an upcoming IPO

17 April 2019 6:56 AM
Barbs Wire - ANC election billboard spelling blunder

17 April 2019 6:45 AM
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has described relentless efforts by crooked police and politicians to frustrate his work and force him out of the watchdog body.
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway
Leaders of the Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement will on Wednesday meet with an inter-ministerial task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the community's grievances.
