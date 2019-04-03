Former DA energy advisor, Des Bernado, explains why the opposition party's plan to rehabilitate SA's flailing electricity production is doomed. The DA's shadow minister for energy, MP Kevin Mileham is on hand to respond
Expert says DA's energy plan not realistic
