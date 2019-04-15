A new approach to bridge gap between studying and starting a business

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Mikael Samuelson, Director of the Solution Space at the UCT GSB. In collaboration with MTN, a new approach called "ETrack" has been introduced which will take learning into a real start up process and allows for better guidance of students and create capacity and knowledge to start scale-able ventures.
