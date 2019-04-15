Johannesburg drivers get hotline to road safety

Johannesburg's Member for the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety, Michael Sun, explains to Kieno how their new Buya Mthetho Hotline works in increasing road safety. It relies on ordinary citizens recording offenders and reporting them.
