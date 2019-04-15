You can keep your phone on if you fly FlySafair

FlySafair is going rogue when it comes to demanding that you switch off your cellphone for take-off and landing. SA Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch explains why this is so to Kieno Kammies, despite the CAA not having endorsed the practise.
