The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - The Seychelles President’s Appeal


The dodgy dutch fertility doctor it turns out he fathered dozens of children. No colonial apology 100 years on from the terrible Amritsar massacre in India. Britain’s best place to live and it’s a controversial choice at number.

Ernestine Deane performs as part of Suidoosterfees

26 April 2019 8:39 AM
Brian Molefe loses another appeal against paying back pension

26 April 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - Sri Lanka warnings

26 April 2019 7:55 AM
TymeBank signs up 250k customers in 60 days

26 April 2019 7:43 AM
City of Cape Town helping informal businesses get formalised

26 April 2019 7:31 AM
Elections 2019 - best to confirm your voting station again

26 April 2019 7:03 AM
Gary Kirsten's World Cup mission

26 April 2019 6:51 AM
Freedom Paddle: Annual race to Robben Island to mark Freedom Day

26 April 2019 6:37 AM
Twitter users mock Mr South Africa Top 20 selection

26 April 2019 6:31 AM
The emerging economies focus on Russia

25 April 2019 8:45 AM
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands
Employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies, while the party says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.

South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process
The voters are required to visit the mission indicated on their application and take with their South African IDs and valid passports.

