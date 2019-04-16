The Kieno Kammies Show

Traffic fines roadshow


The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Councillor Sharon Cottle talks to Kieno about why it is a good idea for motorists with outstanding fines to attend their Traffic Fines Roadshow at the Cape Town Civic Centre this week.

Computicket trying to reach Sam Smith ticketholders to conclude refund process

29 April 2019 9:14 AM
Survey of office etiquette reveals how workers would prefer to work

29 April 2019 8:25 AM
Intense weather systems and climate change

29 April 2019 8:18 AM
The World View - Indonesia’s election overload

29 April 2019 7:50 AM
Aftermath in Mozambique of cyclones Idai and Kenneth

29 April 2019 7:33 AM
President fires Jiba and Mrwebi

29 April 2019 7:29 AM
NCC targets Ford over Kuga fires

29 April 2019 7:16 AM
Another grim weekend on our roads in Western Cape

29 April 2019 7:05 AM
UCT becomes first African university to adopt global ethics code

29 April 2019 6:49 AM
Sporting Chance converts sandpit to tricycle track

29 April 2019 6:36 AM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag
The Equality Court is hearing arguments on Monday morning on why the Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the old apartheid-era flag banned and decalred hate speech.
United Nations gives Mozambique $13m for Cyclone Kenneth damage
Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado late on Thursday, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280km/h.
