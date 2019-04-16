Adam Shapiro, Director of AutoPilot, speaks to Kieno about his brainchild, AutoCollect, which helps you fill out forms automatically. They also collect documents and information from bank customers, and the data is then verified and validated.
AutoCollect: An end to phobia of filling in forms
|
Survey of office etiquette reveals how workers would prefer to work
|
29 April 2019 8:25 AM
|
29 April 2019 8:18 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:50 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:33 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:29 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:16 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:05 AM
|
UCT becomes first African university to adopt global ethics code
|
29 April 2019 6:49 AM
|
29 April 2019 6:36 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Taylor Swift's music video ME has already broken YouTube record
|
29 April 2019 6:33 AM