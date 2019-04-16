New direct flight from New Jersey to Cape Town welcomed

Kieno Kammies speaks to James Vos, the Mayoral Committee member for Economic Affairs for the City of Cape Town. A direct flight between Newark (New Jersey, USA) and Cape Town will be operated by United Airlines, and provide much-welcomed access to the North American market
